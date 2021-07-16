Although COVID-19 hospitalizations remain low and there were only two new deaths across the eight-county region over the past week, other reports show a concerning uptick in coronavirus cases.
Last Friday, July 9, the state’s rolling seven-day average dipped 173 new COVID-19 cases a day – the lowest average since late March 2020.
This Friday’s report by the Pennsylvania Department of Health pushed the state average up to 285 cases a day.
The average has increased for the eight-county region and in most of its counties as well.
The region averaged 16 cases a day over the past seven days, up from 8.6 cases a day over the previous seven days.
Cambria County averaged 2.3 cases a day this week, compared to one case a day last week.
Somerset County averaged one case a day this week, up from 0.9 cases last week.
Bedford County averaged 0.6 cases a day this week, down from 1.2 cases last week.
Blair County’s average was 0.4 cases a day for both weeks.
Indiana County’s average was 2.1 cases a day this week, up from 0.7 cases last week.
Clearfield County’s average was 1.3 cases a day this week, up from 1.1 cases last week.
Centre County’s average was 2.7 cases a day this week, up from 1.9 cases last week.
Westmoreland County’s average was 5.7 cases a day this week, up from four cases last week.
The portion of all Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 tests that come back positive has inched higher, up half a percent to 1.7% this week, the state’s Early Warning Monitoring System update showed.
Hospitalizations have leveled out with 247 inpatients being treated for COVID-19 in Pennsylvania hospitals, the health department reported Friday. That includes 50 patients in intensive care units and 32 on ventilators.
Although that’s up slightly from 243 hospitalizations on Wednesday, it’s down from 292 hospitalizations on July 7.
Locally, there were four COVID-19 patients in Cambria County hospitals and one in a Somerset County hospital. The state listed none in Bedford or Blair county hospitals. On July 7, there were 13 hospitalized across the four counties.
Although barely half of Pennsylvanians are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 the rate of vaccine distribution has slowed to a crawl.
Over the past seven days, providers administered an average of fewer than 12,200 doses a day in the 66 counties outside Philadelphia, the health department reported. In April, the average topped 100,000 doses a day.
This week, Cambria County topped 50% of those age 10 and older with at least one dose of vaccine, with 46.5% now fully covered.
For the state, 51.6% of those age 10 and older in the 66 counties are fully covered, the health department reports.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports 61.5% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated. The CDC total includes reports from the Philadelphia Department of Public Health, which oversees the vaccine program in Philadelphia County.
Friday’s update by the health department showed 415 new COVID-19 cases statewide, bringing Pennsylvania’s total to 1,215,767 cases.
Westmoreland County added 12 cases, Centre County added five, Cambria and Indiana counties each added three cases and Somerset and Clearfield each added one case. There were no additional positives in Bedford or Blair counties.
Four additional deaths in Friday’s report included one each in Westmoreland and Crawford counties and two in Philadelphia.
There have been 27,786 deaths statewide attributed to COVID-19.
