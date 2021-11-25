JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Cambria County on Wednesday recorded the largest one-day increase in COVID-19 cases since Dec. 12, with the state also reporting a big jump.
There were 7,569 new cases in Wednesday’s update by the Pennsylvania Department of Health, topping the 7,000 mark for the second time in a week, but also only the second time since late January.
With 177 new cases Wednesday, Cambria was among four of the region’s counties in triple digits. All eight counties had more new cases than Tuesday’s report.
It pushed Cambria’s rolling seven-day average to 104 cases a day. The county peaked at an average of 214 cases a day at the height of the pandemic in December.
Somerset County added 78 COVID-19 cases, Bedford County added 28, Blair County added 103, Indiana County added 90, Clearfield County added 80, Centre County added 100 and Westmoreland County added 349 new cases.
Somerset was the region’s only county without an additional death Wednesday and four counties had multiple deaths.
Westmoreland had five new deaths, Blair had four, Indiana had three and Bedford had two. Cambria, Clearfield and Centre recorded one new death each.
The 17 regional deaths were among 98 new deaths recorded statewide, bringing Pennsylvania’s total to 33,101 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Combining Wednesday’s updates from the state and Philadelphia health departments shows 7,595,114 Pennsylvanians are fully vaccinated. Vaccine providers have administered 16,480,931 doses, including 1,548,207 boosters.
