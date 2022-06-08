JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Weekly COVID-19 cases in most of the region leveled off over the past week – with several counties, including Somerset, reporting significant drops.
Cambria County's new cases (212) dropped by just seven compared to last week. And this marked the first week in well over a month that case totals didn't climb.
Somerset County's total, 87 new cases, was down from 120 a week earlier, while Bedford County went from 65 new cases to 39, Department of Health data showed.
Elsewhere, Blair County had 144 new cases. Alongside Westmoreland County, it was the only county in the region to four or more deaths over the past week.
Cambria and Centre added two each.
Somerset, Bedford and Indiana counties saw their total number of fatalities go unchanged.
The latest positivity rates were another sign the rate of COVID-19 cases is leveling off, with Cambria, Somerset, Bedford, Blair and Indiana counties all seeing their percentage of positive cases drop a fraction of a point to more than 3% compared to the previous seven-day average.
Statewide, Pennsylvania's average dipped from almost 16% to a positivity rate of 14.1%. That's the equivalent of one in eight people tested being positive for the virus.
Monthly trends
State health officials recorded a "large increase" in total vaccinations in May – more than doubling April’s total vaccinations.
A total of 402,303 COVID-19 vaccines were administered, averaging 12,978 doses per day.
That includes:
• 72,266 additional doses
• 208,908 second doses
• 10,920 pediatric doses
Among cases, Pennsylvania now has recorded 2,954,750 since March 2020 and 45,413 deaths.
