JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The state’s rolling seven-day average of COVID-19 cases on Monday topped 6,000 cases a day for the first time since Jan. 19.
There were 17,445 new positives over the weekend, the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s Monday update showed, including 6,424 reported Saturday, 5,417 reported Sunday and 5,604 reported Monday.
That brings the seven-day average to 6,213 cases a day.
An additional 106 deaths were recorded over the three days, bringing Pennsylvania’s totals to 1,691,773 cases and 32,931 deaths attributed to COVID-19 since the pandemic struck last year.
Two counties in the region achieved dubious milestones, as Blair County topped 20,000 total cases and Westmoreland County topped 50,000 cases.
Blair added a total of 365 cases to reach 20,045 and Westmoreland added 853 cases to reach 50,074.
Nason visitation
The 127 new Blair cases added on Monday marked the county’s fifth consecutive triple-digit increase.
The latest surge prompted Conemaugh Health System to announce new visitation limits for Conemaugh Nason Medical Center in Blair County.
Beginning Tuesday, patients in most areas of the hospital, including the intensive care unit, will be limited to one visitor from noon to 8 p.m. daily.
Children under age 18 may have one parent with them during their stays.
In labor and delivery, one support person is permitted throughout the stay but no other visitors are permitted.
One support person is permitted to accompany patients in the emergency department and patients with outpatient procedures who need assistance may have a support person.
End-of-life and other situations where a patient’s well-being benefits from support will be approved by the attending physician in coordination with staff.
Cambria County added 269 cases over the three days, Somerset County added 148 cases, Bedford County added 93 cases, Indiana County added 212, Clearfield County added 116 and Centre County added 218 cases.
Westmoreland had six new deaths; Bedford, Clearfield and Centre had two each; and Cambria, Blair and Indiana each had one death.
State touts shots
The health department stressed that COVID-19 vaccines provide the best defense against serious illness and death from the virus.
“The data show that the COVID-19 vaccines are highly effective for preventing hospitalizations and deaths, even as more post-vaccination cases occur in the context of more transmissible variants and more residents getting vaccinated,” the department said on its website.
The report presented data collected between Jan. 1 and Nov. 2 showing 88% of COVID-19 cases, 90% of hospitalizations and 89% of COVID-19 deaths were in unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated people.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports 73.6% of adults in Pennsylvania are fully vaccinated.
Combining Monday’s reports from the state and Philadelphia health departments shows there are now 7,580,790 Pennsylvanians fully vaccinated. Vaccine providers have administered 17,345,298 doses, including 1,473,351 boosters.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.