This week’s state COVID-19 report shows the illness continues to dissipate statewide and across the eight-county region.
There were 4,042 new cases over the seven days through Tuesday, down from 4,790 for the previous seven days and continuing a two-month slide, the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s weekly update showed on Wednesday. There were only 67 COVID-related deaths statewide during the seven days.
Both numbers are the lowest in at least 21 months.
Westmoreland County’s 123 new cases was the only triple-digit increase in the region. There were three COVID-related deaths in the region – one each in Blair, Centre and Westmoreland counties.
Cambria County recorded 40 new cases, Somerset County recorded 34, Bedford County recorded four, Blair County recorded 49, Indiana County recorded 23, Clearfield County recorded 75, Centre County recorded 58 and Westmoreland County recorded 123.
