SOMERSET, Pa. – The Somerset County commissioners are seeking a consultant to develop a strategic plan to combat recidivism among former inmates.
Three years into a “re-entry” program aimed at easing inmates’ transitions back into society upon release, funding for that initiative will run dry at the end of the year, the commissioners said.
In a move seeking proposals that was approved Tuesday, the county wants to use a Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency grant to hire a consultant who could review current efforts and explore additional opportunities to eliminate hurdles that often cause people to end up back in jail, the board said.
“A lot of times ... people are leaving jail with nowhere to live or without a job,” Commissioner Pamela Tokar-Ickes said, noting that people can become desperate and end up turning back to crime.
“It’s about helping to give them some of the tools (they need) to succeed ... so that they don’t end up back in jail.”
Commissioners said the county jail sees more than 60% of its inmates wind up back in jail in the years following their release.
That’s on track with Pennsylvania’s three-year rate of 64.7%, according to state corrections data.
Developing programs to support inmates may cost time and funding, but neglecting them has a cost, too, President Commissioner Gerald Walker said.
For those who end up back in jail, the county will be on the hook to pay all of their costs – food, boarding and security among them.
For Pennsylvania counties, prison costs are often among the highest expenses because counties have an obligation to cover those expenses, and there’s little jail revenue to offset those costs.
Somerset County’s 2023 jail budget is nearly $3.9 million, the county’s budget shows.
In 2020, through a state grant, Somerset County’s jail added a certified recovery specialist to work with inmates approaching their release dates to help them develop plans to avoid turning back to drug use.
The specialist was hired as a “mentor” who’d understand struggles people with drug histories often face, and who could also connect them with 12-step programs and other support networks once they are back in the community, county officials said at the time.
Tokar-Ickes said Tuesday that the county needs to provide the state with a strategic plan to continue the program by the end of the year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.