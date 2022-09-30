EBENSBURG, Pa. – Two area fire departments are one step closer to becoming one.
A hearing was held Friday on the merger of the Lilly Community Fire Company and the Cresson Volunteer Fire Company to formally become the Keystone Regional Fire Department.
The final step is the court order finalizing the arrangement, which is expected soon.
Neal Hammond, Cresson Volunteer Fire Company secretary, said the merger began informally around 2012, when the Lilly Fire Company approached Cresson about the possibility of joining together.
“Because times are changing, regionalization, departments getting smaller and less members,” Hammond said. “They asked us if we'd like to start merging. So we started the process of merging and I'll say informally here and their meetings and stuff like that.”
In 2014, attorneys got involved in the process and Bill Barbin, who represents the companies, said that both departments worked to make sure nobody was excluded.
He said these “substantial steps” included an agreement in 2016 which made members of each company a member of both. A corporal partnership followed in 2018 – and in 2018 the joint bylaws where written, which were adopted in 2020.
Hammond said that the company has 198 members and 48 of those are active.
According to President Dave Fulton, Lilly Fire Department covered two municipalities and Cresson covered six.
The merged department will now cover Cresson Borough, Cresson Township, Sankertown Borough, Munster Township, Lilly Borough, Washington Township and portions of Allegheny and Gallitzin townships.
The men say that all parties have continued to work together throughout the process so that it is a true merger and no one feels excluded.
Both departments' facilities will remain in use as well as the four apparatuses from Lilly and the six from Cresson.
Fulton said that the merger has proven to be beneficial.
“We've already been able to reduce fundraisers and still come up with the same amount of income,” he said, "and we have more members responding to calls and more members to do fundraisers."
