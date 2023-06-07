JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Country artist Lee Brice will perform at 8 p.m. Aug. 18 at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial, 326 Napoleon St., downtown Johnstown.
He is a Grammy nominee, a CMA and ACM award winner, and has nine No. 1 singles – “A Woman Like You,” “Hard to Love,” “I Drive Your Truck,” “I Don’t Dance,” “Drinking Class,” “Rumor,” “I Hope You’re Happy Now,” “One of Them Girls” and “Memory I Don’t Mess With.”
A presale event for tickets starts at 10 a.m. Thursday at www.ticketmaster.com.
The regular sale will begin at 10 a.m. Friday at the arena box office and www.ticketmaster.com.
Information: www.1stSummitArena.com.
