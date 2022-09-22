JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Westmont Family Counseling Ministries will hold its annual dinner and fundraiser on Oct. 5 at Sunnehanna Country Club in Westmont.
Money raised at the event will go to help local residents in need of counseling who can’t afford it.
“We don’t turn anybody away,” said Joan Rush, ministries board of directors president.
The counseling center is in its 34th year, and the Oct. 5 event is its biggest annual fundraiser.
To start the evening, a cash bar will be available at 5:15 p.m., followed by dinner to be served at 6:15 p.m.
The speaker will be Eric McElvenny, a U.S. Navy veteran, amputee, triathlete and Paralympian.
Rush said his speech will focus on the topic of “Life with a purpose.”
Karen Esaias will be the master of ceremonies at the dinner.
Other activities scheduled for the evening include a 50/50 raffle, a basket raffle and a silent auction.
Rush said Westmont Family Counseling Ministries’ mission is “to provide professional counseling services and resources based on Christian values of caring and compassion to those seeking emotional and relational wholeness.”
Services are offered to anyone, from couples and families to individuals.
There are eight licensed counselors on staff, including those that specialize in drug and alcohol consultation, post-traumatic stress disorder, abuse, grief, anger and more.
Rush said, in this area, there is “quite a need” for the center’s services.
Tickets are $60 per person and $50 for veterans.
To reserve a seat at the fundraiser, call Rush at 814-241-3318 by Wednesday.
