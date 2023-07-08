JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees said a homicide investigation is underway after an Saturday morning shooting in Johnstown left one person dead.
"We had a shooting this morning in the Hornerstown section of Johnstown," Lees said.
He confirmed the victim was female and an autopsy was underway before 10 a.m. on Saturday.
Lees is withholding the name of the deceased until next of kin are notified.
More details will be released after the autopsy, Lees said.
Cambria County 911 said the incident took place on the 600 block of Wood Street just before 5 a.m.
Johnstown Police responded to the scene.
