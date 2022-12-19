JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – An Indiana County man has died after falling from a roof in the Johnstown area on Dec. 7, according to authorities.
Joshua R. Chaney, 32, of Blairsville, was working to install a metal roof at a Westmont Borough home that day when he accidentally fell, landing 30 feet below, Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees said.
Chaney was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown, but he succumbed to his injuries on Friday, Lees said.
An autopsy showed that Chaney’s death was caused by the head and neck injuries he received in the fall, the coroner said. The manner of death was ruled accidental, Lees said.
