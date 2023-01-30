JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees has identified the victim of a fatal Jackson Township vehicle accident on Friday as Daniel Canning.
The 83-year-old Jackson Township resident died when his SUV and a tri-axle truck collided on the 1500 block of Swigle Mountain Road around 3 p.m., according to Jackson Township police.
Canning was pronounced dead at the scene.
“There’s no ruling regarding the cause and manner of death,” Lees said. “It’s pending the autopsy report.”
An autopsy was done on Saturday, but officials are waiting for pathology results to return, which could take a week, Lees said.
Cambria County 911 reported one individual was transported to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown after the incident.
