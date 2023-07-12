CARROLLTOWN – The Carrolltown man whose body was found floating in a pond on June 19 near his home died from drowning, authorities said.
Autopsy and toxicology results show that Eric A. Bender, 43, of Dindios Street, died from accidental drowning, Cambria County Chief Deputy Coroner Joe Hribar said on Wednesday.
Alcohol intoxication was listed as a contributing factor, Hribar said.
Multiple agencies responded and found Bender in a still pond approximately 100 yards from his residence.
His body was recovered by a dive team in 10 feet of water.
He was pronounced dead at Conemaugh Miners Medical Center in Hastings.
Bender, a 1998 graduate of Cambria Heights High School, was employed in health services.
The Pennsylvania State Police are continuing the investigation.
