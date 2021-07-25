Area residents turned out for good music and good company on Saturday to cap Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield’s free concert series at Peoples Natural Gas Park in downtown Johnstown.
The concert featured Buffalo Rose, with special guests Whiskey River Panhandlers and Mama Corn.
Wayne Block, of the West End of Johnstown, said he enjoys many forms of music and attending music-related events.
“Most of the things musical, I'm going to be there,” he said, adding that the pandemic shutdown limited his activities within the last year and a half.
“After COVID, I was shut down. You might as well have pulled my teeth. I live for live music,” he said. “This is what I would normally do. I would go out to music events. I like the camaraderie here. When you get old like me, you need to take care of your well-being, and one of the best ways is with music.”
Bernice and Edward Ponczek of Conemaugh Township said they enjoy bluegrass.
“We love this music,” Bernice said. "It’s just something nice to do."
According to Edward, the couple typically drive to Somerset to see Whiskey River Panhandlers.
“It’s a good day to get out, nice weather,” he added.
Nzio Fortini, of Jerome, said he was glad to be back out with friends after the pandemic.
“I’m hanging out with friends, drinking beer, having a good time,” he said. “It’s like a miracle it happened. I spent the last year inside – lost some friends, no gambling, no playing pinochle. It’s like a new world. It’s cool to be outside.”
