A Johnstown man who is a convicted felon was jailed on Monday after police found him with a loaded handgun during a traffic stop, authorities allege.
City police charged James Robert Heard, 49, of the 200 block of Decker Avenue, with felony counts of of carrying a firearm without a license and illegally possessing a firearm. Police also charged Heard with a misdemeanor count of prohibited offensive weapons and a summary charge.
According to a complaint affidavit, Heard was driving along the Johnstown Expressway near Widman Street on Sunday, when police stopped his vehicle for having a tinted driver's side window. Traffic laws in Pennsylvania prohibit the use of sun-screening devices that prevent police from seeing inside.
Police searched the vehicle and found a loaded handgun under the driver's seat. The gun was a 9mm Taurus G2 loaded with one round in the chamber and 12 rounds in the magazine. Police said the gun was legally purchased by another person, the affidavit said.
Police said Heard was on probation for previous weapons charge.
Heard was arraigned by on-call District Judge John Prebish, of Cresson, and sent to Cambria County Prison, in Ebensburg, after failing to post 10% of $25,000 bond.
