JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – For women artisans in the area, this is your chance to be recognized for your craftsmanship.
Denise Urban, owner of Studio U in Westmont, is sponsoring the "She Makes Magic Johnstown" contest, and it's a way to give back and acknowledge the talents of women artists.
"I'm overwhelmed with all the awesome makers who I see on Instagram and Facebook," she said. "It started to hit me that all of these women are doing this as a side business and others are following their passion, and I'm very inspired by all of this. It's exciting to see that, and it makes happy for them and following what they like to do."
Through March 20, people can nominate up to three area women artisans on the "She Makes Magic Johnstown" Facebook page or Instagram site.
"I'm seeing women makers voting for other women makers and that's what really excites me because there's not a feeling of competition, there's a feeling of them all wanting each other to succeed," Urban said. "So far there has a decent response it to."
From the nominees, the list will be narrowed down the top six.
A panel of community judges will select the top three winners based on the quality of the work.
Winners will be notified on March 25.
First place will receive $100, second is $75 and third is $50. Winners also will receive an engraved crystal coffee mug.
Awards will be presented April 25 at Flood City Cafe, 137 Clinton St., downtown Johnstown. Reservation information and time of the event are being finalized.
Urban said depending on the response, the hope is to make the contest an annual event.
"I want people in the Johnstown area to recognize how many artisans we have," she said. "A lot of these women are making incomes for their household by doing this and they're success stories."
For more information, visit www.facebook.com/groups/346879417353327.
