EBENSBURG, Pa. – Soon, dogs will have a place of their own in Ebensburg.
A groundbreaking event was held Monday at the site of the borough’s new dog park near Lake Rowena.
Straw Construction was awarded the contract at $264,039 in February, and work on the project began on Monday.
“It’s a good feeling, said Phil Sutton, of the Ebensburg Rotary Club. “It has been just about four years since the Rotary Club first decided we wanted to do this and about three years since we settled on this location and started on the designs. We feel it’s really going to be a big asset to the community. We’re getting a lot of enthusiasm from the community.”
Borough Manager Kelly Cook said that the borough is excited to see the project finally come to life.
“The borough is thrilled with the groundbreaking at the Ebensburg Dog Park, but our excitement is paled in comparison to that of the Rotary Club, which worked diligently for years to raise the funds necessary to allow this park to come to fruition,” she said.
“This park offers a form of outdoor recreation that the borough had not yet tapped into. Our hope is that it is well utilized by our residents and entices more visitors to our beautiful community.”
The club worked to obtain grant funding and donations for the park, which will be owned and maintained by the borough.
Sutton said that construction is expected to take about six weeks, but that time will be given for grass to grow.
A grand opening is expected in August.
Sutton said that one small dog and one large dog will have the opportunity to be the first dogs in the park through a raffle that will raise funds for signage for the park.
Information will be available on the group’s Facebook page.
