SOMERSET – A Confluence man who was originally charged with criminal attempted homicide was sentenced in Somerset County court on Monday in connection with a shooting at a campground in December 2021, authorities said.
President Judge D. Gregory Geary sentenced Luke Aaron Dehaven, 45, of the 600 block of Page Street, to 494 days to four years in Somerset County Jail.
Dehaven pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, criminal mischief and intimidation of a witness.
A charge of criminal attempted homicide was withdrawn as part of a plea deal.
The court gave Dehaven credit for 494 days served in jail and he was paroled.
According to a complaint affidavit, a woman told troopers she was searching for Dehaven on Dec. 30, 2021, when she pulled into the Clevenger Family Camp in the 8200 block of Kingwood Road, Lower Turkeyfoot Township. The woman pulled her 2005 Toyota Camry into the lot when she spotted Dehaven’s Dodge Ram truck parked next to a tent.
Dehaven ran out from behind the tent firing a handgun at her, troopers said.
The woman sped away without being injured.
Troopers said they found several gunshots in the driver’s side of the Camry.
Patrick Buchnowski is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814- 532-5061. Follow him on Twitter @PatBuchnowskiTD.
