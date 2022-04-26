A conference on marriage and the home will be held May 12 through 15 at Laurel Hill Gospel Tabernacle, 7415 Somerset Pike, Boswell.
Conference times are 7 to 7:45 p.m. May 12 and 13, 11 a.m. May 14 and 9:45 a.m., 10:45 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. May 15.
The conference will be led by Bill Rice III and Wil Rice IV from the Bill Rice Ranch in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, a ministry giving Bible help to families since 1953.
Children’s programs will be available each session.
Information: 814-233-7422.
