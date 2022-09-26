JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Coney Island will no longer be selling food at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.
The owners informed “our valued patrons” with a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page on Monday.
“We regret to inform you all that effective immediately, we will not be renewing this partnership and will no longer be operating a concession stand in the War Memorial for Tomahawks games or any other event,” according to the statement.
“We appreciate everyone’s support over the past few years but right now, by far this is the best decision for our business moving forward. We always have wanted to be there for all of you – our community – and we will continue to do so, however only at our Clinton Street location. Thank you all for the continued support!”
Co-owner Taylor Clark did not provide specifics, but said he had differences with War Memorial officials that played a role in the decision.
“There were just some things that I had some trouble with, as far as maybe getting answers to some things, or maybe getting some different type of help we might need or whatever it may be,” Clark said during a telephone interview on Monday. “I will say it had nothing to do with any financials or anything like that. It just seemed like the correct time to stop for now and, in the future, I wouldn’t have any problem maybe going back. But, for now, there’s just too much I didn’t agree with.”
Chris Glessner, chairman of the arena’s authority, said, “After discussions, both parties decided it was best to end the partnership. We wish them continued success at their home location, and we’ll pursue other options for that particular stand.”
