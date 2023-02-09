JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The effects of the nationwide medical staffing shortage hit home recently due to a situation with Conemaugh Physicians Group – OB/GYN.
Due to a temporary shortage, patients with appointments at the group’s offices in the Conemaugh East Hills or Conemaugh Ebensburg outpatient centers received notices to report to the office at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center’s main campus on Franklin Street.
This sparked rumors that the outpatient centers’ OB/GYN offices would be closing. Hospital spokeswoman Tammy Barbin said that’s not true.
“There is no plan to close either the East Hills or Ebensburg women’s health offices,” Barbin said. “While we have needed to make temporary scheduling adjustments due to staff shortages, we are committed to providing critical healthcare services in convenient locations and are working aggressively to recruit additional team members for both locations.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.