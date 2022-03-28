JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Conemaugh Valley High School will welcome Friday nearly 200 sixth-grade musicians who will spend the day practicing before putting on a public concert to display their collective skills.
"We're just thankful to get to do this again, finally," Conemaugh Valley Band Director Allen Bixel said.
This will be the fourth time the school has hosted the District 6 Elementary Honors Band Fest.
Bixel, who serves as the D6 festival coordinator, wanted to host one more time before he retires in a few years but the COVID-19 pandemic put a halt to that.
The event was canceled in 2020 and there were no in-person Pennsylvania Music Education Association concerts in 2021.
Getting to bring the kids together again, finally, is exciting, Bixel said.
Blacklick Valley Band Director Kate Zamboni, who is co-hosting this year, agreed.
"We're looking forward to it after two years of postponements," she said.
This will be her first year in the position.
Bixel said the two work well together. "I'm just happy to help Allen with anything he needs," she said.
Special arrangement
The day will start with the roughly 174 students from 31 sending schools arriving and getting organized for practicing music Bixel sent out for the program.
He said the music directors at the respective schools have worked with the musicians to prepare the parts.
The way the festival works is each school sends a student for each sixth-grade homeroom there and one additional student is sent for the percussion ensemble.
This year, the guest conductor will be William Stowman, of Messiah University.
Bixel spoke highly of the music director.
"He's a friend to all of us," he said.
As a special presentation this year, Bixel plans to direct a version of the "Star-Spangled Banner" his friend, the late Central Cambria Band Director Tom Nagy, arranged.
"We are using that arrangement of the National Anthem," Bixel said. "We're going to do that to honor his memory."
'Really cool experience'
Other pieces set to be performed include "Liturgical Fanfare," "Li'l Liza Jane," "Contredanse," "Conquest" and "Sakura."
Stowman will direct those.
The percussion ensemble, co-directed by David Hock, of Tyrone Area, and Harold Delozier, of Central Spring Cove, will play "A Caveman Told Me" and "Rails."
Hock arranged the latter piece.
As mementos of the event, the students will get matching T-shirts that they'll wear at the concert.
Zamboni said the Blacklick Valley art department also created posters for the musicians to take home.
"It's just a really, really cool experience," Bixel said.
The public concert is at 7 p.m. at Conemaugh Valley High School, 1342 William Penn Ave.
Tickets are $2 for students and $4 for adults.
