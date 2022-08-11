JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Conemaugh Valley school board approved CJL Engineers on Thursday to proceed with design of the HVAC project for the high school. That includes adding full air conditioning throughout the structure.
“It’s a big project and it’s a good opportunity for us to go full-scale with it,” Superintendent Shane Hazenstab said.
He also noted that Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) money has helped make that possible for the district.
The board has put the pieces in place for this project throughout the past few months and expects work to begin next spring. Hazenstab said the district is glad to offer the students, staff and faculty the best possible learning and working environment.
Donnell Jacoby, board secretary, said during her buildings and grounds update that the estimated cost is about $2.7 million. Fees are not included and there will be ongoing maintenance fees after the work is done.
Also discussed during the gathering was whether or not the group would pursue installation of lights for the football field. It has been discussed before and was brought up again in April.
Hazenstab said he had received a phone call Thursday alerting him that the district had received a grant from the state Department of Community and Economic Development for the work.
School officials have also applied for a matching NFL Foundation Grassroots grant.
Jacoby said she didn’t want to be a wet blanket, but reminded the members that the district, as of Thursday, didn’t have a firm estimate on how much installing lights would cost, that the group had also discussed replacing windows in the high school and that they don’t know what expenses could come up.
"Look down the road and anticipate," she said. "What's the vision for the school district."
Todd Roberts, board president, said the school directors need to make a decision soon.
Board member Daniel Markiewicz advised the group to put the item on September’s agenda and vote on it then.
Roberts agreed.
"We're doing it or not – we need to make a decision," he said.
School director Dawn Thompson, suggested the members contact other stakeholders, such as the marching band, to see how else the field could be used by other groups.
All of the members agreed that at the next meeting they’ll make a final decision.
