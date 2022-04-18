JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Out of nearly 400 applicants, three were chosen by The Challenge Program as finalists for the Student of the Year competition, one of which is a local student.
Kaylee Frederick, of Conemaugh Township Area High School, has progressed to the last round of the contest.
"It was very difficult to get down to the top 10 and then to the top three finalists," Barb Grandinetti, president of the Johnstown-based program, said in a release.
"We just had so many great submissions."
Many entries featured students sharing their challenges with mental health and "how they overcame obstacles presented with the recent pandemic" as well as how learners inspired their peers and mentored each other.
In addition to Frederick, Zay Davis, from Sto-Rox High School, and Mary Urso, of Ringgold High School, are finalists.
The students will be recognized at the annual Crystal Owl Gala on April 28 at the Omni William Penn Hotel in Pittsburgh.
The John Weinstein Community Service Award went to Bobby Fetter from Greater Latrobe High School.
