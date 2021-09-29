TIRE HILL – Work is underway to add new roofing to Conemaugh Township’s Route 403 municipal building.
Township Chairman Steve Buncich said Meadville-based Fuller Building Group is already at work removing old shingles and adding a new layer of the protective tiles.
“It was 20 years since they were last replaced, and we were starting to have minor leaks,” Buncich said. “And as everyone knows, minor leaks usually turn into larger problems, so it’s overdue.”
Fuller Building Group was the lowest of three contractors to submit bids on the project.
Their low bid was $80,970.
It was approved last month during the township’s regular board meeting.
Buncich said bids were as high as $110,000 on the project.
A crew was working on the project Tuesday and Wednesday.
The contract specifies that the project must be complete by November.
But Buncich said that based on the current progress, Fuller will likely finish the work next week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.