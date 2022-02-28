Conemaugh School of Nursing and Allied Health will host an open house for prospective
students from 6 to 8 p.m. March 21 in the education building across from Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, 1086 Franklin St., Johnstown.
Students who wish to be considered for instant admission decisions must apply in advance and submit standardized test scores, high school and college transcripts for review by March 15.
To reserve a spot or for more information, call Dawn Lookhart at 814-534-9477 or email dlookhar@conemaugh.org.
