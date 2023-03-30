MEYERSDALE, Pa. – Radiologists and staff at Conemaugh Meyersdale Medical Center have received accreditation from Eon Center of Excellence for the hospital’s success in early identification of incidental pulmonary nodules, which are commonly found in the lungs during computed tomography studies.
Meyersdale received the Silver Tier accreditation for exceptional achievement in patient capture and follow-up adherence.
The nodules are masses or abnormalities that are usually not cancerous, but a very few may eventually become early cancers. Early detection in a CT scan makes it easier to successfully treat.
Eon Center of Excellence is an outreach of EonDirect, a medical data analysis provider whose mission is “to use advanced technology to improve complex patient management of every kind.”
