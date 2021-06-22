Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center will host a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday in the Myron C. Williams conference room on the second floor of the Good Samaritan building, 1020 Franklin St., Johnstown.
The American Red Cross is asking for all types of blood, especially type O, and platelet donors to help overcome a blood shortage. Donors who sign up will receive a $5 Amazon gift card and a T-shirt.
To schedule an appointment, call 814-534-9805 or visit www.redcrossblood.org.
