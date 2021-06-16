Venue of Merging Arts on Chestnut Street in the Cambria City section of Johnstown will hold the following concerts:
• The Don Aliquo Quartet with Frank Filia will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
• The Renegades will perform an oldies show at 7:30 p.m. July 3. Weather permitting, the show will take place on the street in front of VOMA.
Cost is $8 for VOMA VIPs and with student identification, and $10 for general admission.
Information: 814-410-2245 or www.thevoma.com.
