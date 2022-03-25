Venue of Merging Arts on Chestnut Street in the Cambria City section of Johnstown will hold the following events:

• Allman Brothers Tribute Band will perform at 7:30 p.m. April 2.

• The Moore Brothers Band will perform at 7:30 p.m. April 9.

• The Don Aliquo Quartet will perform at 7:30 p.m. April 16.

• Music for All: Autism Open Mic will be held at 2 p.m. April 24. There is no fee to attend.

• A Blues Gathering will be presented at 7:30 p.m. April 30.

Concert cost is $8 for VOMA VIPs and with student identification, and $10 for general admission.

Information: 814-410-2245 or www.thevoma.com.

 

