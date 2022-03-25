Venue of Merging Arts on Chestnut Street in the Cambria City section of Johnstown will hold the following events:
• Allman Brothers Tribute Band will perform at 7:30 p.m. April 2.
• The Moore Brothers Band will perform at 7:30 p.m. April 9.
• The Don Aliquo Quartet will perform at 7:30 p.m. April 16.
• Music for All: Autism Open Mic will be held at 2 p.m. April 24. There is no fee to attend.
• A Blues Gathering will be presented at 7:30 p.m. April 30.
Concert cost is $8 for VOMA VIPs and with student identification, and $10 for general admission.
Information: 814-410-2245 or www.thevoma.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.