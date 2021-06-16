The 41st annual Concerts-on-the-Green summer concert series will be held June though August at Community Arts Center of Cambria County, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Westmont.
The concerts will be presented at 7 p.m. every Wednesday beginning June 23 through Aug. 18.
The schedule includes Civic Band, June 23; Satrycon, June 30; Civic Band, July 7; Satrycon, July 14; Civic Band, July 21; Denise Baldwin, July 28; Civic Band, Aug. 4 (pending); Civic Band, Aug. 11 (pending); and Denise Baldwin, Aug. 18 (pending).
The concerts are in conjunction with the Civic Band and organized by member Paul Rhoades
They are free to the public.
Information: 814-255-6515 or www.caccc.org.
