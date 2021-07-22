A trio of bands are bringing their bluegrass sound and vocal harmonies to an area stage.
Buffalo Rose, with special guests Mama Corn and Whiskey River Panhandlers, will perform as part of the Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield Concert Series Saturday at Peoples Natural Gas Park, 90 Johns St., downtown Johnstown.
Gates will open at 5:30 p.m., with Whiskey River Panhandlers performing at 6 p.m., followed by Mama Corn at 7 and Buffalo Rose taking the stage at 9.
“We have been trying for an acoustic show for this series for a few years now, and are excited to have finally succeeded,” said Shelley Johansson, director of communications for Johnstown Area Heritage Association. “I think this combination of bands is going to please a really wide range of musical tastes.”
Buffalo Rose’s style is described as “driving on the open road with the windows down, letting the breezes of various musical styles wash over you.” The Pittsburgh-based Americana band commandeers the shimmering and electrifying riffs of the mandolin, the cascading guitar arpeggios of folk and bluegrass, the ringing purity of the dobro and the steady percussive thrum of upright bass, providing an effervescent blanket of sound under and around which the ethereal harmonies float.
There’s a singular beauty in every Buffalo Rose song, whether the group is covering Madonna’s “Borderline” or delivering its stirring original material.
Mama Corn is one of the state’s hottest bluegrass bands. Since its 2007 inception, the quartet has become a mainstay on the regional bluegrass festival circuit.
Featuring multi-talented singer-songwriters utilizing guitar, banjo, dobro, harmonica, mandolin, upright bass and remarkable vocal harmonies, the spirit of traditional roots music is echoed in their palate.
Mama Corn’s dynamic sound and fun-loving stage presence has endeared them to fans and festival-goers alike. Their music has been met with exceptional reviews from such industry outlets as Bluegrass Unlimited Magazine, Bluegrass Preservation Society and The Pennsylvania Musician Magazine.
Local favorites Whiskey River Panhandlers have been inactive for several years, but will reunite to open the evening with a special short set to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the release of their disc, “Songs from Grandma’s Radio.”
“This is going to be a marvelous evening outside,” Johansson said. “This type of music has enormous appeal to all ages. If you like music, you’re going to love this show.”
Rayne’s Backyard BBQ will be on site serving up barbecue favorites. There also will be a bar; those purchasing alcohol must show identification. Two-day passes to the AmeriServ Flood City Music Festival will be on sale at early bird prices.
The concert is free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.jaha.org.
