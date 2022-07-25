JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The streets of East Conemaugh Borough were choked with firefighters and their families and friends on Sunday during the Cambria County Regional Firefighters’ Association 101st Convention.
“It’s a nice day, and everybody is enjoying themselves,” said Nick Wuckovich, association president. “It’s very competitive.”
Competition is part of the week-long event hosted by the Conemaugh Independence Fire Company. Activities include a softball tournament, a golf outing, horseshoes and the Battle of the Barrel, in which firefighters use high-powered jets of water to try to force a barrel hanging from a line all the way to their opponent’s end of the line.
The association began in 1921 when it was all-volunteer. The Johnstown Fire Department is now a member. It includes fire departments in Cambria, Blair, Clearfield, Indiana and Somerset counties.
Firefighters from some of those counties joined the convention.
“It’s a good week of fun for all the firefighters,” said Paul Kundrod, association treasurer. “It’s a chance for us to get together, camaraderie, meetings, friendly competition. ... It’s a good weekend for fun after a whole year of fighting fires and training.”
The convention will close out with the Grand Convention Parade on Saturday.
