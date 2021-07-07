The operator behind one of Johnstown's medical marijuana dispensaries has received approval to open an 8,000-square-foot processing facility in Ohio.
Franklin Biosciences, a company under Florida-based Jushi Holdings, received authorization to begin operations at the Columbus, Ohio site, which will enable the company to begin supplying the Ohio market.
Jushi operates the Beyond/Hello dispensary in downtown Johnstown, offering medical cannabis products developed by Pennsylvania-approved growing facilities.
The separate Ohio facility is permitted to serve 53 dispensaries within Ohio's border.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.