Beyond/Hello

Shon Brantley, of Johnstown, leaves Beyond / Hello at 416 Main St. in downtown Johnstown, with medical marijuana during the dispensary's grand opening on Tuesday, July 30, 2019.

 By Todd Berkey
tberkey@tribdem.com

The operator behind one of Johnstown's medical marijuana dispensaries has received approval to open an 8,000-square-foot processing facility in Ohio.

Franklin Biosciences, a company under Florida-based Jushi Holdings, received authorization to begin operations at the Columbus, Ohio site, which will enable the company to begin supplying the Ohio market.

Jushi operates the Beyond/Hello dispensary in downtown Johnstown, offering medical cannabis products developed by Pennsylvania-approved growing facilities.

The separate Ohio facility is permitted to serve 53 dispensaries within Ohio's border.

David Hurst is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TDDavidHurst and Instagram @TDDavidHurst.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you