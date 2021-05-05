Community Strings of the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra will present its spring concert at 6 p.m. May 13 at St. David’s Lutheran Church, 401 N. Main St., Davidsville.
The ensemble will play selections by Telemann, Fletcher, Percy Hall, Morton Gould and Marchetti in a variety of genres from Baroque and classical to American folk tunes.
Local music educator Corey Shawley will be featured as soloist.
For more information, visit www.johnstownsymphony.org.
