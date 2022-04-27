SIDMAN, Pa. – The Adams Township community is helping a Sidman farm family recover from a barn fire that killed cows, goats and horses early Monday.
Fire broke out just after midnight on the Lanny Grieff property on Seesetown Road.
"We lost a lot of animals," said Tonya Grieff, daughter-in-law of owner Lanny Grieff.
As many as eight cows, four horses and six goats died.
A horse and some chickens escaped the fire along with other cows that were not in the barn.
"This is devastating for them," said Brady Hamady, veterinarian at Forest Hills Veterinary, 132 Maxine Drive, Sidman. Hamady has been carrying for the animals for about 15 years.
Hamady said farmers such as Grieff begin their day in the barn and end their day in the barn.
He said some people have donated hay for the remaining animals and others are sending checks.
"Everywhere I go, I have people handing me donations," Hamady said. "I think as a community we want to show our support and rally behind them."
The Dunlo Volunteer Fire Company has set up an account at GoFundMe.com to rebuild the barn – and hd raised $4,270 as of Wednesday toward a $15,000 goal.
Lanny Grieff was in bad at the time of the fire.
"He said he heard a loud bang and looked out and saw the barn was on fire," St. Michael volunteer fire Chief Paul Kundrod said.
The barn was being consumed by flames when fire crews arrived.
Firefighters used tankers to shuttle water to the fire because no hydrants were close, Kundrod said.
The barn was not insured. Multiple fire companies were called out and were able to keep the flames from spreading to two other buildings.
Firefighters and Adams Township police are searching for the cause.
