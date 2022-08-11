JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Community members are invited to a dedication ceremony for the recently renovated Westmont Hilltop School District Price Field complex on Aug. 19.
The ceremony will begin at 7 p.m. and include recognition of the Westmont Hilltop fall sports student-athletes, as well as a performance by the high school marching band.
“The facility still has some finishing touches to be added,” district Superintendent Thomas Mitchell said in a release, “but we wanted to take the opportunity to welcome our community, thank everyone who contributed to this tremendous project and acknowledge our student-athletes prior to their season opener.”
Westmont’s first game at the new field will be held at 7 p.m. Aug. 26 against the Central Cambria Red Devils.
Record attendance is expected and fans should plan accordingly.
Additionally, because of the location of the complex in Westmont Borough, 827 Diamond Blvd., district officials asks that attendees be considerate of the neighborhood when traveling to and from the venue.
Walking, parking in areas of the nearby churches and carpooling is recommended.
For those interested, a limited number of personalized commemorative bricks surrounding the flagpole area are being offered for sale.
The bricks can be purchased at www.bricksrus.com/donorsite/hilltoppers.
Proceeds will support current and future Hilltopper student- athletes and musicians.
