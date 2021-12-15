JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – An evening celebrating the holiday season through music will be heard in an area church.
Johnstown Community Christmas Service will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday at Franklin Street United Methodist Church, 510 Locust St., downtown Johnstown.
The service will feature a variety of music and styles, including congregational participation and a drama, along with a candle-lighting with song.
“We want to be a part of the downtown community, and Christmas seems like the perfect time to invite people in to the church,” said Pastor Terry Knipple.
“Professional artists started contacting us, and it was like God delivered them to our doorstep telling us to put on a service. It’s going to be a night of really good music with Christmas carols and family.”
The service will showcase Lisa Gwyn, a soloist with the Metropolitan Opera in New York City.
She has performed with the Lyric Opera of Chicago, the Los Angeles Symphony, the Shanghai Symphony Orchestra in China, the Royal Danish Opera of Denmark and the Philadelphia Opera.
Also featured will be Rod Horner, a concert pianist and organist from Washington, D.C.
He has performed at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts and the White House, and ministries including the Brooklyn Tabernacle, accompanying artists from the Bill Gaither Homecoming Series and musicians from the Billy Graham team.
The Bedford County Players will present a portion of “A Christmas Carol – A Live Radio Play,” directed by Kay Dull, which will take attendees back to the 1940s style of radio theater.
Following the performance, a sermon based on the classic holiday story will be offered.
Addition music will be provided by a brass quartet, as well as local singers and musicians.
“We’ve always tried to do community events, but this is the first time we’re able to do a service with this level of talent,” Knipple said. “We’re hoping this will be the first of future events where we also can pull churches together to worship and rotate churches, so we’re going to see how this goes and how we can play off of it.”
He said the service is the church’s holiday gift to the community.
“Christmas is supposed to be a time of joy and encouragement, and that’s what we’re hoping for,” Knipple said.
“We’re hoping this will be one of those nights where people will feel the spirit of Christmas and they’ll walk away feeling encouraged and joyful.”
The service is free and open to the public.
Donations will be accepted to benefit United Methodist Human Services’ Bridges Out of Poverty program.
For more information, call 814-535-8288.
