JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Community Arts Center of Cambria County will hold its Play Wright Group meetings from 7 to 8:30 p.m. June 17; July 1, 15 and 29; and Aug. 12 and 26 at the arts center, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Westmont.
The meetings will be lead by Ryan D. Locke and Aspen Mock, who started the group as a way for the public to develop their writing skills through playwriting.
They will involve sharing new original plays, play ideas, group readings and virtual and in-person theater.
For more information, call 814-255-6515.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.