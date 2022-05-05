JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Community Arts Center of Cambria County in Westmont has received a $13,000 grant from the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Mid-Penn Region Inc. to expand its Log Art Theatre Academy.
The academy provides children and youth, who have an interest in acting, singing, dancing, improvisation games and backstage stage crew work, the opportunity to experience performance art early on.
The funding will allow for one play, two musicals, three to six performance workshops and two Bright Star Touring Theatre teaching performances.
Additional information regarding upcoming productions, workshops and auditions can be found online at www.caccc.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.