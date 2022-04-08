JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Community Arts Center of Cambria County is offering summer internship opportunities in arts management and marketing; social media and design; and art and education.
Internship requirements are a 28- to 35-hour work week, four days per week for a 12-week period. Although unpaid, intern participants who fulfill the requirements of the internship are eligible to receive stipends of $1,750, $1,500 or $1,200.
To apply for internships, send cover letter, a resume and one letter of recommendation to info@caccc.org. The cover letter must define your interest in the internship regarding your future career and current education or skillset.
For more detailed information, call 814-255-6515.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.