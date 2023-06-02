Over the past year, the Community Arts Center of Cambria County has launched an adult dance program, a performance hub called Log Art Theatre and filled its schedule with events and programming.
It’s through annual funds drives like the one launched Thursday that has enabled the arts center to grow – and keep those events free or affordable, Vice President of Operations Karen Azer said.
Azer and attorney Leonard Vigna – both of whom serve as Community Arts Center board members and campaign co-chairs, announced a $45,000 goal for the nonprofit’s 22nd Sustaining Fund Drive on Thursday.
“It is because of (public) support that the Community Arts Center continues to provide free and ‘Pay what You Decide’ programming, which totals over 35% of our annual program activities,” Azer said.
“And we can only do that with your ongoing support.”
The total is a near match to the organization’s 2022 amount, which the organization used to keep workshop costs low last year, offer free Concerts-on-the-Green and continue popular events such as ARToberFEST and the Log House Arts Festival.
Every dollar can be used as a match for larger grants or as a base fund to offset a portion of a program’s cost to reduce ticket prices, Executive Director Angela Godin said.
The center also strives to give back in other ways by meeting local needs, Vigna said.
Programs such as “Outbound Art” cater to the blind, deaf and under-served youths, Vigna said. Another program set to debut soon will serve veterans and their families through art.
“At the community Arts Center, our emphasis, out of everything we do, is for the community,” he said.
The 55-year-old organization revamped its space nearly two years ago, dedicating the M. Josephine Paul Family Museum and two floors of new exhibit and event space.
None of the group’s progress would be possible without community donations, Godin said.
Azer said recent support from past fund drives has been “astounding” – and she’s hopeful 2023 will be just as successful.
“We appreciate and all contributions,” she said. “Please remember, no gift is ever too small, except for the one not given.”
To donate, visit caccc.org/sustaining-fund-drive or send a check to the Community Arts Center, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Johnstown, Pa 15905.
David Hurst is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram@TDDavidHurst.
