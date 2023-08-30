EBENSBURG, Pa. – According to the Cambria County commissioners, all county facilities were without internet services on Wednesday due to a fiber strand break.
Impacted facilities include the Cambria County Courthouse, the Central Park Complex, domestic relations building, county-owned senior centers and libraries. The outage is impacting services. Anyone with business in a county facility is encouraged to call the office beforehand.
The county has been told by its contractor that the fiber optic cable should be repaired by Wednesday afternoon, according to a statement.
