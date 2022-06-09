EBENSBURG, Pa. – With a bid of nearly $187,000, Allegheny Installations Inc. won a contract Thursday to install a new kitchen floor for Cambria County Prison.
All three Cambria County commissioners – Scott Hunt, William “B.J.” Smith and President Commissioner Thomas Chernisky – approved the flooring bid.
Allegheny Installations was the only bidder, which isn’t unusual for a prison job, Warden Christian Smith said at a prison board meeting earlier this week.
“A lot of companies don’t want to work at a jail,” Smith said.
The price of the job increased by about $50,000 from estimates made a year ago, Smith said. He attributed the change to inflation caused by COVID-19 disruptions.
A kitchen floor upgrade from the current ceramic tile is a major need at the prison. Smith said that without it, the prison would likely not pass future Department of Corrections inspections.
The new floor will be made of a continuous-pour epoxy.
County Controller Ed Cernic Jr., said the cost is regrettable, but the project is needed.
“That’s a lot of money where I come from in Tanneryville,” he said.
The commissioners’ meeting on Thursday at Duman Lake County Park also included discussion of a new federal program the county is soon to join.
The commissioners are set to authorize participation in a federal program to help businesses finance energy efficiency and renewable energy improvements.
The Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy program, or C-PACE, uses borrowed capital to pay for the upfront costs associated with energy efficiency or renewable energy improvements.
Unlike other project financing, the borrowed capital is repaid over time via a voluntary tax assessment, the program’s website reads.
The security provided by the tax assessment results in longer-term financing and transferability of the repayment obligations to the next property owner.
The program was brought to the commissioners by Johnstown Area Regional Industries Chairman Bill Locher.
As a banker with Somerset Trust Co., Locher learned about the program from a client in Allegheny County and subsequently introduced the program to the Cambria County commissioners, he said.
“It enables commercial property owners to access low-cost, long-term financing for energy-efficient construction projects on their properties, whether it be a new building or renovation of an existing building,” Locher said.
Solar panels, water-saving plumbing, energy efficient windows, doors and roofing are examples of projects that would result from the program.
The commissioners plan to approve a resolution adding Cambria County to the federal program.
“The C-PACE program is another tool in our toolbox that continues the winning atmosphere in Cambria County,” Chernisky said. “This program will help spur economic development throughout Cambria County. C-PACE will make it easier for Cambria County property owners to finance energy efficient projects, and owners of commercial, industrial and agricultural properties to obtain low-cost, longer term financing from private lenders for efficient equipment, renewable energy and water conservation projects.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.