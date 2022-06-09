EBENSBURG, Pa. – With a bid of nearly $187,000, Allegheny Installations Inc. won a contract Thursday to install a new kitchen floor for Cambria County Prison.

All three Cambria County commissioners – Scott Hunt, William “B.J.” Smith and President Commissioner Thomas Chernisky – approved the flooring bid.

Allegheny Installations was the only bidder, which isn’t unusual for a prison job, Warden Christian Smith said at a prison board meeting earlier this week.

“A lot of companies don’t want to work at a jail,” Smith said.

The price of the job increased by about $50,000 from estimates made a year ago, Smith said. He attributed the change to inflation caused by COVID-19 disruptions.

A kitchen floor upgrade from the current ceramic tile is a major need at the prison. Smith said that without it, the prison would likely not pass future Department of Corrections inspections.

The new floor will be made of a continuous-pour epoxy.

County Controller Ed Cernic Jr., said the cost is regrettable, but the project is needed.

“That’s a lot of money where I come from in Tanneryville,” he said.

The commissioners’ meeting on Thursday at Duman Lake County Park also included discussion of a new federal program the county is soon to join.

The commissioners are set to authorize participation in a federal program to help businesses finance energy efficiency and renewable energy improvements.

The Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy program, or C-PACE, uses borrowed capital to pay for the upfront costs associated with energy efficiency or renewable energy improvements.

Unlike other project financing, the borrowed capital is repaid over time via a voluntary tax assessment, the program’s website reads.

The security provided by the tax assessment results in longer-term financing and transferability of the repayment obligations to the next property owner.

The program was brought to the commissioners by Johnstown Area Regional Industries Chairman Bill Locher.

As a banker with Somerset Trust Co., Locher learned about the program from a client in Allegheny County and subsequently introduced the program to the Cambria County commissioners, he said.

“It enables commercial property owners to access low-cost, long-term financing for energy-efficient construction projects on their properties, whether it be a new building or renovation of an existing building,” Locher said.

Solar panels, water-saving plumbing, energy efficient windows, doors and roofing are examples of projects that would result from the program.

The commissioners plan to approve a resolution adding Cambria County to the federal program.

“The C-PACE program is another tool in our toolbox that continues the winning atmosphere in Cambria County,” Chernisky said. “This program will help spur economic development throughout Cambria County. C-PACE will make it easier for Cambria County property owners to finance energy efficient projects, and owners of commercial, industrial and agricultural properties to obtain low-cost, longer term financing from private lenders for efficient equipment, renewable energy and water conservation projects.”

Russ O'Reilly is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @RussellOReilly.

