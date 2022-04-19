JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Following more than a year of work, the renovations at Westmont Hilltop School District's Price Field are on schedule for August completion, district officials say.
"As it's coming into shape at the field, it's getting more and more exciting every day," Superintendent Thomas Mitchell said.
The improvements are expected to be complete by the beginning of August, he said.
Matthew Thomas, district director of facilities, has worked closely with contractors and sub-contractors throughout the process.
"We've been pretty well off," he said.
Thomas reports that the final touches are being put on the fieldhouse shell and the visitor grandstands are about 90% finished.
New LED lighting has been installed by FieldTurf, and final grading is being done for installation in May of the synthetic playing surface.
Thomas credited a mild winter with the amount of work that's been completed thus far.
Mitchell added that the contractors began ordering materials early, so there haven't been any supply chain issues.
"We've missed out on a lot of inflation-area pressures," he said.
According to a March schedule of work from FieldTurf on the district's Boarddocs site, crews have wrapped up installation of an aggregate drainage base and Geotextile and will move to put in fencing and pave the new track throughout April.
That will be followed by installation of the turf and then concrete stairs and paving in June.
The last item on the list is to put in perimeter topsoil, which should be done by July 29, according to the document.
Mitchell said a ribbon-cutting event is set for Aug. 19 that will include celebration of the fall sports teams.
Then, on Aug. 26, the first Friday night football game ever will be played at Price Field.
The upgrade was approved in February 2021 at an initial cost of $6.5 million, although final design plans weren't accepted until a few months later.
Shortly thereafter, the total cost was raised to $7.5 million as more aspects were added, such as the construction of a field house under the home grandstand.
That structure will include the concession stand, bathrooms, two family restrooms, a mechanical room and changing rooms – and is being completed by J.C. Orr and Son Inc.
Initial improvements agreed upon by the school board included a new turf field, track, video scoreboard, visitor and home stands, lights and press box.
Additionally, the field entrance was moved to Hood Avenue and new fencing was installed.
Mitchell said everyone the district has worked with during the process, from municipal governments to the Beth Sholom Congregation that donated land for a retaining pond below the field, has been "so positive and helpful in getting this project off the ground."
