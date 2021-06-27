If you go ...

What: "Hometown Heroes – Steve Ditko Exhibit."

Where: Bottle Works, 411 Third Ave. in the Cambria City section of Johnstown.

When: July 15 through Sept. 11.

Admission: Free.

Information: 814-535-2020 or www.bottleworks.org.

Special activities

The following activities will be held in conjunction with the “Hometown Heroes – Steve Ditko Exhibition”:

• “Ditko Inspired Exhibition” will be showcased with the main exhibit and feature pieces from local and regional artists who have been inspired by Ditko. It will include a 1- to 2-minute video or written testimonial, explaining how Ditko’s works influenced them. The testimonials will be combined with interviews from Ditko family members and industry professionals that will run on a loop during the exhibit.

• A public art piece will be installed honoring Ditko’s legacy. Murals will appear at the Stone Bridge Brewing Company, downtown Johnstown, and the Tulip Building at Bottle Works. Public painting dates will be announced when plans are finalized.

• “Ditko,” a play chronicling the life and times of Ditko, will be presented at 1 p.m. July 25 at the State Theater, located inside Conemaugh Health System’s Lee Campus on Main Street in downtown Johnstown. Tickets are $18 for Bottle Works members and $20 for nonmembers and can be purchased online at www.bottleworks.org.

• Additional activities include comic book workshops on learning how to develop your own comic book on July 31, Aug. 7, 14, 21 and 28 and Sept. 11; a showing of the movie “Doctor Strange” on the Bottle Works’ lawn on Aug. 6; and Ditko Con 2021 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 11 that will feature comic book creators and lectures.