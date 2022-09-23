SAINT MICHAEL – For generations, fake brick paneling and vinyl siding concealed the South Fork Fishing and Hunting Club’s original look.
As it turns out, much of the Double Cottage’s original wood siding was preserved by the facade alterations. Even traces of the 1887 cottage’s original paint survived, National Park Service Chief of Interpretation Doug Bosley said.
“It’s pretty exciting, because we had no clue what to expect underneath that vinyl siding,” said Bosley, adding the park service went into the effort “expecting the worst.”
Instead of rows of rotten boards, workers found wood that needed little more than putty to cover nail holes from decades of alterations – and a layer of primer, he said.
Scrapings of paint enabled Park Service crews from the Maryland-based Historical Preservation Training Center to color-match the original tones, according to Bosley.
In recent weeks, they have been busy at the cottage, adding layers of light gray paint, while the structure’s repaired window trim has been covered in a shade of burgundy, Bosley said.
Historic setting
When the Victorian-era retreat was first built, it was part of a row of a cottages built for some of the nation’s most powerful men.
Members of the South Fork Fishing and Hunting Club spent their summers alongside Lake Conemaugh for about a decade – until their man-made dam failed in May 1889, flooding Johnstown and killing 2,209 people.
Members left the retreat and sold their homes afterward.
For decades, many of those structures were neglected.
In recent times, the Double Cottage served as a rental.
The National Park Service’s upgrades signal a historic turnaround for the cottage.
The federal agency has owned the property for more than 10 years. But Park Service officials weren’t sure who originally owned the structure – or even its original use – because so much about the club’s Cottage Row seemed to be lost to history.
Built just next door to the larger Clubhouse, they dubbed it the Annex, believing it probably served as an overflow space for staff or extra club guests.
‘Double Cottage’
As it turns out, four club members and their families owned it.
The name was pulled from documents, including a newspaper clipping from the era that described the home as “the Double Cottage.”
Two prominent Pittsburgh glassmakers, H.P. Patton and H. Sellers McKee – the latter a onetime director of the Exchange Bank of Pittsburgh – comprised the first half of the foursome.
McKee’s family was so prominent in Westmoreland County that the community where his sprawling factory was located, Jeanette, is named after his wife.
Pittsburgh Forge and Iron Co. President Calvin Wells and a sometimes Carnegie partner, William Ambrose McIntosh, also owned the cottage, records show.
Clubhouse hope
Efforts to further preserve and protect the striking South Fork Fishing and Hunting Club clubhouse itself are gaining steam, too, Park Service officials said.
The three-story retreat’s roof was replaced approximately a decade ago. But much work – including structural repairs, foundation work, fire protection and utility upgrades – needs to occur, Bosley said.
He confirmed that federal officials have notified them that funding has been approved for stabilization efforts “but the exact amount is in flux, so we don’t know what we’ll get or when.”
