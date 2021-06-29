Summer's scorching start, which sent temperatures into the low 90s throughout much of this past week, will cool off a bit in the coming days.
And while an incoming front will likely bring rain or thunderstorms Thursday into Friday, it's still a bit early to predict how weather will impact Independence Day, National Weather Service Meteorologist Amanda Wagner said.
In Johnstown and Cambria County, the heat index and temperatures will remain in the upper 80s or low 90s through Wednesday, and then we will see a cold front move in Thursday, she said.
That front, which originated in southern Canada and brought flooding to Michigan after stalling there, will likely bring rain here, too – but the current forecast calls for a 54% chance in Greater Johnstown, including Somerset county.
Temperatures will drop quite a bit, though – down to a high of 69 degrees Fahrenheit in Somerset and 73 degrees in Johnstown.
It will be no different for Pittsburgh, which will also see temperatures drop 20 degrees from Tuesday's 93-degree day.
"At least it won't be ridiculously hot," Wagner said.
There will be a lower chance of rain throughout the weekend but current models show it's still too soon to predict the likelihood for the 4th of July, she said.
Wagner noted a severe heat wave isn't uncommon for June in the Johnstown area but overnight temperatures have been well above normal this week.
It's likely Tuesday's low – 70 degrees at Johnstown Airport – will set a modern record. Since the National Weather Service started logging temperatures in its current system in 2000, the highest recorded low was 65 degrees for June 29, she said.
