JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Take in some music in an artistic setting with a beverage in your hand.
The Community Arts Center of Cambria County will kick off the eighth season of its Coffee House Series at 7 p.m. March 16 at the arts center, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Westmont.
This year, the series will include five musical events that will take place outdoors, weather permitting, in the arts center’s amphitheater.
Kate Rafas, the arts center’s design and development director, said the series will feature favorite area performers.
“Come and listen to some live music of all different styles throughout the spring and early summer,” she said.
“People enjoy coming out and listening to local performers. This year, the lineup is the same as we had last year because everyone just loved them.”
The Coffee House Series will offer coffees, teas and a variety of baked goods for sale during each event.
Performances will be held at 7 p.m.
The series will include Meat & Potatoes on March 16, performing bluegrass, gospel and old-time music genres; Rosie & The Jammers on April 20, entertaining with polkas; ’50s, ’60s, ’70s and ’80s music from The Sharptones on May 5; Midnight Graffiti on June 22, performing traditional and nontraditional acoustic covers; and topical songs as well as tender ballads from Tim Dabbs on July 6.
In addition, the Coffee House featuring The Sharptones on May 5 will include a dance party with Log Art Dance. There is a $10 fee for the dance party.
“We thank all of our generous performers for donating their time, and the community for continuing to support the arts center,” Rafas said.
There is no admission fee to attend, but donations will be accepted. Fifty percent of the donations will go to the featured performers.
“You’ll have a relaxing evening with good, quality music along with a nice snack,” Rafas said.
In case of inclement weather, the series will move indoors to the main gallery of the Goldhaber-Fend Fine Arts Center building.
For more information, call 814-255-6515 or visit www.caccc.org.
