Take in some music in an outdoor setting.
The Community Arts Center of Cambria County will kick off the sixth season of its Coffee House Series at 7 p.m. May 28 at the arts center, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Westmont.
This year, the series will include six musical events that will take place in the recently completed amphitheatre.
Kate Rafas, the arts center’s design and development director, said they are excited to bring another season of free outdoor music and entertainment to the Johnstown region.
“These evenings of music are especially important during these times when so many other events are still being canceled or postponed due to the pandemic,” she said.
The Coffee House Series will offer coffees, teas and a variety of baked goods for sale during each event. For those attending, social distancing will be in place and masks are recommended.
All performances will be held at 7 p.m.
The Coffee House Series will include Brian Harshberger on May 28, who will perform a mix of rock, country, oldies, reggae, swing, Latin and pop; Rosie & The Jammers on June 11, who will entertain with polka; Stephanie & The Wild Hearts on July 9, who will perform acoustic outlaw country; Johnstown Dixieland Jazz Band on July 23, who will entertain with the sounds of New Orleans; Midnight Graffiti on Aug. 13, who will perform traditional and nontraditional acoustic covers; and Brian Harshberger, who will return Sept. 16 to close out the series.
“Come on out and jam to a wide variety of music throughout the summer, grab a partner and dance, or just sit back and relax with a cup of coffee and pastries to kick off the weekend,” Rafas said. “Thank you to all the local musicians, as well as to our volunteers who donate baked goods for purchase, for generously donating your time to give our community something to look forward to.”
There is no admission fee to attend, but donations will be accepted. In the case of inclement weather, the series will move indoors to the main gallery of the Goldhaber-Fend Fine Arts Center building, and masks will be required.
For more information, call 814-255-6515 or visit www.caccc.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.